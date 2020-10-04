Car accident causes power outage, injures one

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One person is in the hospital and others without power after an accident earlier this afternoon.

Dispatchers say a call came in around 3:21 p.m. after a vehicle collided with a power pole on the 400 block of Sullivan Road. Jan Care responded and transported one person to the hospital.

Also responding to the accident were the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beaver Fire Department and AEP.

According to the AEP outage map, power isn’t expected to be restored until midnight tonight.