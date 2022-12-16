Capito votes to support troops and enhance security

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) voted to pass the James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (NDAA) bipartisan legislation to support troops and enhance national security.

Capito supported several provisions in the legislation that will benefit West Virginia’s servicemen and women.

The NDAA features provisions such as drafted language promoting the efforts at Green Bank Observatory to develop the Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA) and a new high-power radar transmitter for the Green Bank Telescope.

Capito also secured language recognizing the West Virginia National Guard’s Army Interagency Training and Education Center (AITEC) and encouraging the Department of Defense to assess the expansion of AITEC’s mission capabilities to include combating cyber threats to critical infrastructure.

The bill prohibits the Air Force from reducing the number of C-130 aircrafts assigned to the National Guard.

