Capito visits TMC Technologies; keynotes Marion County Chamber of Commerce dinner

Fairmont, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) made several stops in Marion County yesterday. Capito visited TMC Technologies, a cutting-edge technology services company providing collaboration in sectors such as space, defense, cybersecurity, energy, and natural resources/climate. Additionally, Capito delivered the keynote address at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner.

Earlier in the day, Capito hosted US Fish and Wildlife Service Director (FWS) Martha Williams, in Charleston for meetings focused on easing regulatory delays on critical state projects. Additionally, Senator Capito secured a commitment from Directo Williams to visit Wests Virginia to address the ongoing issue.

