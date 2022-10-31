Capito, Manchin announce funding for Upward Bound program

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $998,262 to help strengthen students’ math and science skills and assist veterans’ post-secondary academic development in West Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Veterans Upward Bound Program and the Upward Bound Math and Science Program.

Individual awards listed below:

Veterans Upward Bound Program:

$423,188 – Davis & Elkins College

Upward Bound Math & Science Program:

$287,537 – West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

