Capito, Manchin announce 2016 Flood Relief Funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $9,123,688 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security. This funding is designated for state management costs associated with the devastating flood in 2016.

“Every day we are reminded of the lives lost, homes destroyed, and property ravaged because of the terrible flood of 2016. Throughout my time on the Senate Appropriations Committee and now as chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I have made certain that West Virginia receives the proper level of federal relief funding to rebuild better and safer. West Virginia’s mountainous terrain makes us susceptible to high floodwaters that can culminate quickly. As a result, we have to take the necessary steps to be prepared for the future. I will continue to use my role as chairman to secure the funding West Virginia needs and give a voice to those whose lives were impacted by the 2016 flood,” said Senator Capito.

“The 2016 floods devastated our state, taking 23 innocent lives and leaving a wake of destruction in its path. We are still healing our communities four years later, rebuilding schools and homes and supporting our neighbors in need. I’m pleased our state has received this funding to help those families and businesses impacted by the floods as they recover. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for the funding needed to help our fellow West Virginians recover,” said Senator Manchin.