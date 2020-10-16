Capito, Manchin Announce $2.5 Million to Prevent Violence in Schools, Crimes Against Children in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $2,569,574 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to reduce violent crime in and around schools and support the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (WV ICAC) Task Force. This funding was made available through the DOJ’s Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Program and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP). The STOP grants are a result of the Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Act of 2018, legislation Senator Capito co-sponsored in March 2018 and President Trump signed into law.

“Protecting our children is of the upmost priority, whether that be in school, or while they are online,” said Senator Capito. “It is important that we give our law enforcement agencies the tools they need to provide service to our communities, support the necessary task forces, and keep our children and families safe and secure. Additionally, this funding will support and train our school staff and faculty West Virginia, helping them combat challenges that arise in the classroom. It is great to see our state partner with the DOJ in order to protect our wonderful children in the Mountain State.”

“Our children should be able to receive a quality education, whether physically in the classroom or learning remotely, without the fear of violence. This funding will provide our law enforcement and the WV ICAC Task Force with the support they need to keep our students safe in person and on the Internet. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that helps our students learn safely, no matter where they are,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

OJJDP FY20 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Forces: West Virginia State Police – $1,399,101

Bureau of Justice Assistance’s (BJA) STOP School Violence Program: Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative – $730,473

Bureau of Justice Assistance’s (BJA) STOP School Violence Program: Westbrook Health Services, Inc. – $500,000