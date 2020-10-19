Capito, Manchin Announce $1.9 Million to Improve Forensic Science, Sexual Assault DNA Testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,955,182 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to the state of West Virginia. This funding will provide support for improved forensic science services, deliver jurisdictions with resources to improve efficiency of sexual assault kits and DNA testing, and help process the backlog of forensic and database DNA samples.

“Improving the accessibility and capability of our forensic science services in West Virginia helps our law enforcement communities be more efficient, keeps our residents safer, and brings closure to victims of sexual assault,” said Senator Capito. “As we make these improvements, we must make sure that these resources are made available across our state, especially in our more rural communities. I am thankful that DOJ is making investments in West Virginia to move our forensic science capabilities forward, improve the efficiency of our DNA testing, and bring critical services to survivors of sexual assault. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for grant funding like this back home.”

“West Virginia’s forensic programs and research projects are some of the best in the nation. That’s why I’m pleased the federal government is continuing to invest in our state through these awards, helping West Virginia remain at the forefront of innovation in forensic science for years to come. Forensic programs like these will help keep our fellow West Virginians safe and provide peace of mind to victims of sexual assault. I look forward to seeing the advancement of these programs and will continue to fight for funding that supports our higher education programs and our local governments,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

FY20 DNA Capacity Enhancement and Backlog Reduction (CEBR) Program: West Virginia State Police – $494,564

FY20 Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes: West Virginia University Research Corporation – $476,517

FY20 Research and Development in Forensic Science for Criminal Justice Purposes: West Virginia University Research Corporation – $466,543

FY20 Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program (FORMULA): West Virginia Division Of Justice And Community Services – $264,698

FY20 National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI): West Virginia Division Of Justice And Community Services – $252,860