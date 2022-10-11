Capito joins Senate colleagues to reintroduce bipartisan bill combating sexual assault on college campuses

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joined Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in reintroducing the Campus Accountability and Safety Act (CASA).

The bipartisan legislation seeks to protect students by providing them with additional resources while reinforcing colleges’ accountability standards.

If the legislation passes, CASA will increase the transparency and reporting required under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure Act.

The bill will also implement campus safety websites giving students information on each institution’s Title IX coordinator and instructions on how to file reports.

Additionally, CASA would establish campus resources and support services for survivors of campus sexual assault and create a uniform process for adjudicating sexual assault cases ensuring on-campus personnel receives proper training.

Legislators are seeking to create a competitive grant program using CASA-established fines to address and prevent sexual assault on college campuses.

