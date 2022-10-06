Capito announces CDS awards to upgrade Thomas Health System’s Imaging Equipment and Cancer Infusion Center

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced Thomas Health Systems will receive $5,995,000 to install new imaging equipment at Thomas Memorial Hospital, The Ashton Clinic, and St. Francis Hospital.

Funds will also support the modernization of Thomas Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Infusion Center. Capito requested the funding through two Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests.

Individual awards include:

$5,500,000 for new imaging equipment at Thomas Memorial Hospital, Ashton Clinic, and St. Francis Hospital.

$495,000 to modernize the Cancer Infusion Center at Thomas Memorial Hospital.

