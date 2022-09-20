Capito and Manchin announce $4 million for West Virginia Health Right Expansion

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $4,000,000 for the expansion of West Virginia Health Right. WV Health Right is a volunteer healthcare organization offering free comprehensive healthcare services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured patients.

Funding was made available through the U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) and Congressionally Directed Spending Requests from Senators Manchin and Capito. The grant will support WV Health Right by expanding its services, constructing a new facility, and upgrading the existing clinic.

