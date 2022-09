Capito and Manchin announce $4.7 million in National Science Foundation Grants

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $4,778,562 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for several projects across West Virginia. The funding will advance important scientific research intitatives statewide.

Individual awards listed below:

$2,000,000 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: EFRI BRAID: Unsupervised Continual Learning with Hierarchical Timescales and Plasticity Mechanisms

$749,996 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: Pathways to Academic Student Success for Biology Majors

$552,031 – Mountwest Community and Technical College: ATE Advanced Aerospace Welding

$366,796 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: Collaborative Research: NRI: Reducing Falling Risk in Robot-Assisted Retail Environments

$294,958 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: Teaching Science with Computational Thinking: Preparing Preservice Elementary Educators of the Future STEM Workforce

$216,189 – University of Charleston: A Collaborative Cybersecurity Analysis Certification Program

$157,741 – Bridgeville Community and Technical College: A Collaborative Cybersecurity Analysis Certification Program

$157,731 – Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College: A Collaborative Cybersecurity Analysis Certification Program

$126,329 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: Collaborative Research: Reimagining Policing by Making Neighborhoods Safe and Strong

$99,273 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: The Chemistry and Mathematics Introductory Large-Enrollment Courses Forum

$57,518 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: Collaborative Research: Geomorphic legacy of megaflood deposits on river processes and form, Eastern Himalaya

$49,812 – West Virginia University Research Corporation: Creating the West Virginia Flood Resilience Framework for comprehensive disaster response and long-term community recovery

