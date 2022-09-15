Capito and Manchin announce $26 million in EPA funding through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $26,275,917 in funding for West Virginia through several Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant programs. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) made funding possible.

Individual awards include:

Capitalization Grants for Drinking Water State Revolving Funds:

$17,992,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

o These funds will be used to provide low-interest financing for costs associated with the planning, design, and construction of eligible drinking water improvement projects and activities to protect human health.

$7,555,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

o These funds will be used to address emerging contaminants in drinking water, focusing on projects addressing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Brownfield Community-Wide Assessment:

$378,917 – Fayette County Commission

o These funds will be used to conduct eligible assessments related to brownfields properties.

Pollution Prevention (P2) Grant Program:

$350,000 – West Virginia University

o These funds will be used to provide technical assistance (e.g., information, training, tools) to businesses to help them develop and adopt source reduction practices

