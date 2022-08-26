Capito and Manchin announce $24 million in DHS/FEMA funding for West Virginia

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announce $24,224,571 for the state of West Virginia through the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) FY 2022 Preparedness Grant Programs and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funding will help West Virginia prepare against man-made threats and natural disasters and reimburse costs accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Individual awards include:

Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Federal Grant

$15,947,884 – West Virginia Bureau for Public Health

FY 2022 Homeland Security Grant Program: State Homeland Security Program

$4,847,500 – The State of West Virginia

FY 2022 Emergency Operations Center Grant Program

$955,000 – WV Division of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center Facility Project

FY 2022 Port Security Grant Program

$137,265 – City of New Martinsville

FY 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program

$300,000 – Jewish Studies Enrichment, Inc.

– Jewish Studies Enrichment, Inc. $150,000 – Temple Shalom

– Temple Shalom $150,000 – The G. Lockhart Outreach Foundation

– The G. Lockhart Outreach Foundation $150,000 – Lily’s Place, Inc. $150,000 WV Midian Leadership Project, Inc.

– Lily’s Place, Inc. $150,000 WV Midian Leadership Project, Inc. $150,000 – ECH WV, Inc., dba Expression Church

– ECH WV, Inc., dba Expression Church $150,000 – Midian Leadership Project, Inc.

– Midian Leadership Project, Inc. $149,961 – CornerStone Christian Academy, Inc.

– CornerStone Christian Academy, Inc. $149,500 – Union Chapel United Methodist Church

– Union Chapel United Methodist Church $147,000 – Bible Center Church

– Bible Center Church $140,000 – Bible Center School

– Bible Center School $138,000 – Charleston Baptist Temple

– Charleston Baptist Temple $124,203 – The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley

– The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley $116,846 – State M&A Funding

– State M&A Funding $107,100 – Spring Valley Presbyterian Church

– Spring Valley Presbyterian Church $76,000 – Crab Orchard Baptist Church

– Crab Orchard Baptist Church $69,812 – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, dba Robert C Byrd Clinic, Inc.

– West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, dba Robert C Byrd Clinic, Inc. $68,500 – Randolph Street Baptist Church

