Capito and GOP Colleagues to propose legislation to stop the ban of traditional ammo and tackle

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joins 22 GOP colleagues to introduce a bill prohibiting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), U.S Forest Service (USFS), and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) from banning traditional lead ammunition and fish tackling usage on public lands.

The legislation would allow usage unless science and state wildlife and fish agencies support the ban’s purpose with evidence.

Last spring, FWS conducted settlement negotiations with activist organizations over a lawsuit regarding traditional ammo and lead usage on over 3 million acres of federal land. Senators Capito and Steve Daines (R-Mont) led a coalition urging FWS not to give in to the organization’s claims.

Related