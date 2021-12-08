Calfee Funeral Home gives to local veterans this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local funeral home is partnering with the Beckley VAMC to help local veterans in need this holiday season.

It’s part of an annual tradition put on by the Calfee Funeral Home in Beckley that’s been going on for over a decade.

It started off with donations being sent overseas to active duty troops, but in recent years, they’ve begun to focus on local veterans in southern West Virginia.

“It’s been going on for well over ten years now,” said funeral home president Dan Calfee. “It’s a way for the community to express their appreciation for the veterans, for what they’ve done for the country.”

For the past few years, the funeral home has partnered with the Beckley VAMC to get these stockings to veterans who are homeless or at risk.

According to Beckley VAMC Chief of Voluntary Service Brie Lehew, the stockings are filled with things like snacks, gloves, socks, and tons of other items to help these veterans out during the holidays.

“When we go out into the homes they are so thankful the American people actually remember them during the holidays,” said Lehew. “Some of them are alone. Some of them have no family members whatsoever.”

The donation drive runs from the beginning of December and still has roughly a week left. They’ve so far managed to fill over a hundred stocking and many more donations are expected in the coming days.

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can drop off snacks, hygiene items, gloves or socks to the Calfee Funeral Home before December 15.

