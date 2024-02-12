Busy Weather Week: Transition to Winter & Gusty Winds

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): A soggy Monday evening will give way to snow and a colder pattern.

SNOW: Rain will change to snow between 3-6 a.m. (Tuesday) and then flurries by 9 a.m. The western Greenbrier Valley and western Pocahontas County above 3,000 feet will accumulate 2″ of snow; otherwise, amounts will be a half inch or less along Route 19 and I-64 west of the Greenbrier Valley.

TUESDAY HIGH WIND: Peak gusts will reach 40 mph in the Greenbrier Valley to 35 mph for the remainder of the region Tuesday between 5-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Any power outages will be confined to elevations above 3,500 feet where gusts will hit 45-50 mph.

THURSDAY HIGH WIND: A strong front will trigger powerful winds. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are likely to be hoisted ahead of this system.

LONGER-TERM: Temperatures will trend near to slightly below average through about February 20-22. A transition to warmer temperatures is likely at the end of February. The best opportunity for a widespread snow will be during the transition to warmer temperatures on February 18-21.

Chief Meteorologist Chad Merrill has the details:

Related