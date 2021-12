BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local bakery is shutting down after opening just last year.

The Busy Bee Bakery in Beckley announced on Facebook this would be their last week in business.

The owner says the business was doing well, but decided to shut it down for personal reasons.

The bakery is open for just four more days, this Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Dec. 18.

Related