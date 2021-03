BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – First responders are currently on scene of a brush fire, possibly several, behind the YMCA Soccer Complex in Beckley.

Raleigh County dispatchers tell us the call came in 4:42 p.m. Both Beckley and Beaver Fire Departments, as well as the Division of Forestry responded.

The incident is behind the soccer complex on the Beckley side.

