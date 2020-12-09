Brown, Mountaineers turning attention to Oklahoma

WOAY – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown described the Iowa State game as the Mountaineers’ “most disappointing performance of the season,” but he is stressing the need for WVU to move past that game and prepare for this weekend.

West Virginia is back in Morgantown Saturday to host the Oklahoma Sooners (noon on WOAY-TV). The Mountaineers are 5-0 so far this season at home, but have not beaten the Sooners since joining the Big 12 Conference in 2012. WVU’s last win over Oklahoma was the 2008 Fiesta Bowl.

In additional college football news, WVU defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and Marshall defensive coordinator/safeties coach Brad Lambert were both listed as nominees for the 2020 Broyles Award. The honor is given annually to the top assistant in college football.