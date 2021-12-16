Brown, Huff discuss Early Signing Day 2021

WOAY – Hear from West Virginia & Marshall head coaches Neal Brown & Charles Huff as the early signing period for college football began Wednesday.

WVU currently has 22 players in its December 2021 signing class, including highly-regarded quarterback Nicco Marchiol. Marshall’s class includes Cole Pennington, son of former Herd quarterback and NFL veteran Chad Pennington. Virginia Tech had 19 players sign on Wednesday, including Graham’s Brody Meadows.

Locally, Woodrow Wilson senior Keynan Cook posted to Twitter that he has officially signed with Georgetown, having made a verbal commitment to the Hoyas in the summer.

