Brooke County man charged in Fayette County for soliciting a minor

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department received complaints of a former Ansted Middle School teacher who allegedly conducted illegal acts with underage minors. The complaint states that the incidents occurred from 2016 through 2020 with multiple victims. The incidents also allegedly took place in Fayette, Kanawha and Nicholas Counties.

Leonard Dale Varner Jr., 34, of Beech Bottom, West Virginia, is charged with Soliciting a Minor Via Computer, Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, and Sexual Assault by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian by Fayette County Deputies. He was arrested by authorities this afternoon in Brooke County. He was unable to post the $75,000 bond and was remanded to the Northern Regional Jail. Additional charges are still being investigated and may soon be pending in Fayette. as well as Kanawha and Nicholas Counties.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.