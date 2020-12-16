Brooke County man charged in Fayette County for soliciting a minor

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A Brooke County man is charged with felony crimes in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.
Leonard Dale Varner Jr., 34, of Beech Bottom, West Virginia, is charged with Soliciting a Minor Via Computer, Sexual Assault 2nd Degree, and Sexual Assault by Parent, Guardian, or Custodian by Fayette County Deputies. He was arrested by authorities this afternoon in Brooke County. He was unable to post the $75,000 bond and was remanded to the Northern Regional Jail. Additional charges are still being investigated and may soon be pending in Fayette. as well as Kanawha and Nicholas Counties.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.