Brittney Justice receives All-America honors

WOAY – WVU Tech senior Brittney Justice was named Honorable Mention Thursday by the NAIA as part of the organization’s basketball All-America awards.

The Southern West Virginia native led the Lady Golden Bears with 15.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season, and was named the Player of the Year by the River States Conference. Her twin sister Whittney was also named to the RSC First Team, averaging 12.6 points per game; the two were WOAY’s Girls Basketball Players of the Year in 2017 at Summers County.

Brittney Justice became the leading scorer in WVU Tech program history during the 2020-21 season.

In WVU men’s basketball news, forward Derek Culver was one of 25 players named to the Lute Olson All-America Team, and is a finalist for the Lute Olson Player of the Year award. He averaged 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Mountaineers, and was a First Team selection in the Big 12’s postseason honors.

Also in WVU men’s hoops, Emmitt Matthews announced he will enter the transfer portal after three years in Morgantown. He is the second Mountaineer to do so this week, following Jordan McCabe. Sean McNeil is exploring the possibility of entering the NBA Draft, but is still leaving open the chance of returning to school.