FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Day 2021 might be in question.

The Bridge Day Commission is hosting a meeting tomorrow to discuss the final decision on whether or not they’ll hold the longstanding tradition this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Last year, Bridge Day was canceled for the very same reason.

That meeting is at 1:30 p.m. at Fayetteville Town Hall.

WOAY will be there covering the meeting and will keep you updated on the very latest.

Related