BRIDGE DAY 2021 CANCELLED!!

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Bridge Day 2021 has been CANCELLED!

The Bridge Commission voting unanimously to cancel the longstanding annual one day festival.

Many have been concerned over the risks COVID-19 could impose, as numbers continue to spike in West Virginia.

Businesses are understandably frustrated, but also understand the commission’s decision, says one business owner who wishes to remain anonymous.

Every third Saturday in October, thousands gather on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville, West Virginia to watch daredevils BASE jump into the Gorge below… perhaps in 2022?

This year, Bridge Day was scheduled for Oct. 16.

