Brianna Mowery joined the WOAY team in June of 2022 as the Weekday Evening Meteorologist. She was born and raised in Western North Carolina, where she got to experience all types of weather. She became fascinated with weather at a young age.

Brianna is a 2022 graduate from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Meteorology with a minor in Environmental Sciences.

During her time in college, she was the vice president of the American Meteorological Society chapter.

She was also a morning student meteorologist for her school’s broadcast studio providing forecasts for the community. When she’s not forecasting the weather, Brianna enjoys reading books, watching her favorite movies, and spending time outdoors. She is excited to explore the mountains and see what West Virginia has to offer!

If you have any weather questions or just want to say hi, you can reach her at bmowery@woay.com, or follow

Meteorologist Brianna Mowery on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

