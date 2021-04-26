BREAKING: West Virginia to lose a congressional seat

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – West Virginia will lose a congressional seat prior to the 2022 midterm election.

The U.S. Census Bureau announcing California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania will also lose seats.

Texas will gain two seats in Congress, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one.

The new numbers represent a decrease in population growth compared to the growth between 2000 and 2010. The total U.S. population has topped 331 million people.

Related