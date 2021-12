MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – A man is arrested after a high-speed chase across Fayette and Raleigh Counties.

Police tell us it began in Glen Jean. The suspect was first identified going 85 in a 55 mph zone. He evaded police by going 125 miles on Rt. 19.

The suspect was wanted on multiple charges. He is being transported to Southern Regional Jail, with more charges likely to follow.

WOAY will continue to monitor this story and update you on the very latest.

Related