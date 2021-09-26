UPDATE: Three dead after plane crash in Lansing

UPDATE (9/26 @ 7:10 p.m.) – According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft C23 crashed after departing Fayette Airport in Fayetteville around 11 a.m. local time.

Three people were aboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents or incidents.

UPDATE (9/26 @ 7 p.m.) – West Virginia State Police confirm three people are dead after the plane crash in Fayette County.

Captain R.A. Maddy says troopers received a call at about 10 a.m. Sunday morning in reference to a possible plane crash in the Lansing area.

Upon searching the area, the wreckage was located behind a barn on Opossum Creek Rd.

Three deceased males were located inside the plane. They have been identified as 38-year-old Nick Fletcher, 36-year-old Michael Taphouse and 39–year-old Wesley Farley.

All three men were from the Chesapeake, VA area.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Security Board have assumed control of the investigation.

UPDATE (9/26 @ 6:30 p.m.) – The National Transportation Safety Board reports the plane is a ‘Beech C23’ and went down in a wooded area.

There are unconfirmed reports the plane is privately owned and is from out of state.

There is no word yet of any fatalities or injuries.

LANSING, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews are on scene of a downed aircraft in the Lansing area.

Limited details are available at this time. However, dispatchers confirm that there is a downed aircraft near Opposum Creek Rd. in Lansing.

The area is secure and blocked off.

Fire, law enforcement, and emergency service crews are on scene. Federal agencies are on the way to help investigate.

