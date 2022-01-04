BPM Enterprises to hold job fair to recruit more people into the trucking industry

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – One industry severely being affected by the nationwide worker shortage is the trucking industry, as it’s facing a loss of 1.2 million drivers by 2030.

But, in an effort to recruit more drivers into the industry, BPM Enterprises and Truck Academy is holding a job fair inside the conference center of the Country Inn and Suites in Beckley, and they are hiring for several positions, including local and regional drivers with Class A CDL’s.

“There’s great careers in the industry right now, your supply chains are all backlogged, Clearing houses have come into effect which is pushing a lot of people out of the industry, and we’ve got a lot of young adults who could have a fabulous lifetime in a career,” says Robert Canterbury, CEO for BPM Enterprises.

The next days BPM Trucking will hold the job fair at Country Inn and Suites will be January 7 and 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting February 7, it is required by the Federal Government that a person obtaining a CDL license receive 160 hours of training, and you can find out more information on that at the coming job fair.

Related