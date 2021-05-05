Boys Class A Quarterfinals: Greenbrier West vs. Pendleton County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier West boys basketball returned to the state tournament Tuesday morning, with a chance to end Pendleton County’s 38-game win streak.

However, the Wildcats would rally from a halftime deficit to win 59-45 for a 39th straight victory. They will play Tug Valley at 11:15 AM Thursday in the semifinals.

The Cavaliers and Wildcats traded baskets, and the lead, throughout the first half, with neither team leading by more than four points. Pendleton County would gain momentum in the second half through Josh Alt and Bailey Thompson, among other contributors. Alt recorded a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds, while Thompson had 13.

Kaiden Pack scored 11 points for Greenbrier West, which finishes the season 11-8.

