Bourbon and Beers event coming to ACE Adventure Resort

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – ACE Adventure Resort is gearing up for several events and festivals this season starting with a six-course dinner pairing event.

The first annual Bourbon and Beers event will kick off ACE’s upcoming 2021 season. The event will be Saturday, March 20th at the resort’s bar, The Lost Paddle, and will feature fine bourbon, beer, a six-course dinner offering, and even cigars to pair them with. With the help of Smooth Ambler, the Greenbriar Valley Brewing Company, and Tobacco Town, ACE is offering an event you won’t want to miss.

“You got the beers, the bourbons, the dinner, the cigars, and we even got buy one night get one-night free cabin rentals here going on through the end of March. So, it’s a great weekend get-away,” says ACE’s Event Coordinator, Chris Colin.

Tickets for Bourbon and Beers are on sale now for $69.95 and will cover the entire event.