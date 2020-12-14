Both West Virginia basketball teams win big

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – On Sunday afternoon, the West Virginia men’s basketball team faced a stiff challenge in No. 19 Richmond, the media’s preseason pick to win the Atlantic 10 conference.

The Mountaineers responded by routing the Spiders 87-71 in perhaps their most complete offensive performance of the season. In fact, it was their largest victory (16 points) over a ranked team in nonconference play since they beat Ohio State by 28 in 2008.

Miles McBride led the team in scoring with 20 points, while Taz Sherman added 15.

Meanwhile, the women’s team bounced back with a dominant 85-54 win over James Madison. They improve to 5-1 with their lone loss coming to Baylor last Thursday.

Kysre Gondrezick led the team with 15 points.