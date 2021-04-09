Both Flying Eagle teams win Thursday

OAK HILL, WV & BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Thursday’s boys basketball game between Oak Hill & Woodrow Wilson, and the girls game between Bluefield & Woodrow Wilson!

The Flying Eagle boys’ team would pick up a 53-48 win at Oak Hill following a back-and-forth contest, while the girls’ team won 62-28 on Senior Night at home. Additional boys basketball scores from Thursday are below.

James Monroe 100, Pocahontas County 52

Mount View 54, River View 49

Greenbrier West 81, Summers County 35

Webster County 71, Greater Beckley Christian 59

