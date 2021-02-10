Both Concord-Glenville State basketball games postponed

WOAY – The Mountain East Conference announced Tuesday that both basketball games between Concord and Glenville State, originally set for Wednesday, February 10, have been postponed.

The women’s game was postponed late Tuesday morning, with the men’s game moved up to a 6:00 PM tipoff. However, it was later announced that the men’s game would be postponed as well.

Concord’s next scheduled games are a home doubleheader Saturday against Davis & Elkins. The Mountain Lion men are currently 4-5 on the season, while the Lady Lions are 5-5. As was the case in recent years, the top 10 teams will advance to the MEC Tournament in Wheeling.