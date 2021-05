BOOMER, WV (WOAY) – A Boomer woman is facing felony charges after an incident involving family members.

Yesterday, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a home in Boomer regarding a family dispute. Investigation revealed a video depicting the suspect physically abusing her child and battering her mother.

Cecily Overton, 30 of Boomer, was arrested and charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Injury and Domestic Battery. She will now await court proceedings.

Related