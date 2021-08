BOOMER, WV (WOAY) – A Boomer man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation regarding allegations of sexual abuse after a juvenile victim disclosure. The investigation resulted in arrest warrants issued on the alleged suspect.

Warrants were served on the accused, Michael Jackson, last night in Smithers.

He is charged with sexual abuse by a parent/guardian/custodian. He will now await court proceedings.

