Bomb threat at Rainelle Kroger remains under investigation

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – Investigators are currently investigating a bomb threat made at a grocery store in Greenbrier County.

On Tuesday, May 25, at around 6 p.m., the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police responded to a 911 call of a bomb threat that had been received at the Rainelle Kroger.

The officers evacuated the store and surrounding properties, as well as the parking lot. Explosive K-9 handlers and bomb technicians responded to the scene.

The store and ground were searched, and no explosives or foreign objects were located on the property.

This incident remains under investigation. It is not believed to be connected to an incident at a Sam Black gas station earlier in the day involving a suspicious package.

