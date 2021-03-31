Bluefield’s Tabor signs with Davis & Elkins

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield High School senior Kellan Tabor signed a letter of intent Wednesday to continue her soccer career at Davis & Elkins College.

Tabor, who plans to major in criminal justice, played a pivotal role last fall as the Beavers won their first sectional championship in school history. She spoke about the many lessons she’s learned playing high school soccer that will help her succeed at the college level.

Tabor says staying the college’s proximity to home played a role in choosing the Senators, as did the chance to visit the campus in-person.

