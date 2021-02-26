Bluefield’s Matthews signs with UC soccer

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield High School senior Will Matthews signed his letter of intent to play soccer next year at the University of Charleston.

Matthews, who plans to major in biology and then go into veterinary science, will join a Golden Eagles team that has consistently been one of the top squads in the Mountain East Conference. Charleston has won roughly 20 games a season every year since 2014.

The goalkeeper says he is thankful for the chance to continue playing in college, and hopeful that things will return closer to normal by this fall. The Golden Eagles, like many MEC teams, are playing a spring season as well.