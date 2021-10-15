Bluefield, WV PD looking for 50+ people with warrants

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield City Municipal Court has issued either bench warrants or failure to appear warrants for the arrest of more than 50 people.

If your name is listed, you can:

1) Report to the Bluefield City Police Department and turn yourself in. You will be processed through the jail, given a bond amount, and if you make bond, you will be released and given a future court date. 2) If it is a simple Show Cause warrant or Traffic Ticket warrant, come in, pay the fine and the warrant will be completely dismissed. If the above options are not agreeable or convenient for you, the Bluefield WV Police Department says they will find you, arrest you, and put you in jail until you see the Judge or bond out. If you want to confirm a name on the list, call (304) 327-6101, option 1, and speak with one of the dispatchers who will be able to confirm the warrant. These warrants for arrest are serious issues, the person in question could be wanted for prostitution, DUI, assault, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, destruction of property, obstructing an officer and many other offenses, not just traffic tickets.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, send the department a message on Facebook or call our department at (304) 327-6101, option 1 with information that they can go retrieve them or have another law enforcement agency pick them up.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The criminal complaint against these individuals is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

KENNY LESTER dob 3/2/85> BLUEFIELD, WV

HERMAN HANCOCK dob 11/7/93> BLUEFIELD, WV

JAMES JOHNSON dob 2/22/71> BLUEFIELD, WV TUCKER MILLER dob 12/22/96> BLACKSBURG, VA SAMUEL THOMPSON dob 8/5/93> BLUEFIELD, WV

JOSHUA EGGLESTON dob 10/27/83> LEWISBURG, WV ABBIE COX dob 4/21/2000> FLAT TOP, WV DENICE DIANN BLANKENSHIP dob 2/5/78> PRINCETON, WV ANDRE ROWELL dob 7/24/83> BLUEFIELD, VA MALACHI CHAD VELAQUEZ dob 6/14/01> BLUEFIELD, WV DOUGLAS TIBBS dob 10/16/63> MARTINSVILLE, VA BREEA THOMAS dob 9/6/97> BLUEFIELD, WV BENARD THOMAS dob 4/9/58> BLUEFIELD, VA GREGORY STYER dob 8/20/68> DREXEL HILL, PA EMILY STOWERS dob 1/9/70> MORENO, CA ALEXIA MOORE dob 8/20/01> WYTHEVILLE, VA ANAZHIA WATSON dob 3/6/95> PORTSMOUTH, VA ANTHONY BLANKENSHIP dob 10/19/65> WELCH, WV AUSTIN BOKISH dob 4/18/92> BLUEFIELD, VA COREY CASSIDY dob 10/26/87> VINTON, VA JENNIFER COMER dob 4/19/78> BLUEFIELD, WV REGINIA CONLEY dob 11/13/81> PRINCETON, WV

JESICA DAVILA VIEYRA dob 1/19/94> MANASSAS, VA JAMES DENNIS dob 2/28/72> LEXINGTON, NC EMERALD DOWELL dob 12/30/78> CHARLOTTE, NC CHELSEA DUNCAN dob 7/6/90> DUBLIN, VA DEDRA DAWN HAMILTON dob 10/18/85> WELCH, WV MCKINLEY HEARNS dob 6/16/99> BLUEFIELD, WV

ARABELLA HODGES dob 12/4/93> WYTHEVILLE, VA JENNIFER MARIE JOHNSON dob 3/8/83> BLUEFIELD, WV CHRISTOPHER M BRINEGAR dob 5/6/96> BLUEFIELD, VA ANTHONY GRAY dob 2/2/72> HICKORY, NC THOMAS BALDWIN dob 6/22/00> BLUEFIELD, VA DENNIS STILLWELL dob 1/8/83> RAVEN, VA JUSTIN ELLIS dob 9/26/98> N. TAZEWELL, VA JUNIOR FERREN dob 12/16/96> PRINCETON, WV

RHONDA HARVEY dob 9/17/1979> GARY, WV

JAMAL FISH dob 9/9/76> BROOKLYN, NY BRIANNA LUNSFORD dob 5/11/96> MEADOWVIEW, VA

TERRELL MITCHELL dob 9/9/73> BLUEFIELD, WV

MICHAEL SHRADER dob 2/5/77> NARROWS, VA

SHAWNA MOORE dob 12/9/98> BLUEFIELD, WV

JONATHON WOODIE dob 9/28/90> BLUEFIELD, WV

MONIQUE YOUNGER dob 8/22/85> BLUEFIELD, WV

JUSTIN HICKSON dob 1/20/87> PRINCETON, WV

JONATHON BLANKENSHIP dob 12/12/88> MONTCALM, WV

KRISTIN HOGATE dob 11/2/81> PRINCETON, WV

SAVANNAH BROOKE BAKER dob 10/3/96> PRINCETON, WV WILLIAM LEE CRAFT dob 10/3/98> DAVY, WV SUZANNE GLEASON dob 1/13/69> BLUEFIELD, WV MICKEY GIBSON dob 3/26/74> PILGRAMS KNOB, VA JENNIFER JAMES dob 1/17/84> BASTIAN, VA CHRISTIAN CARTER dob 3/27/01> PRINCETON, WV DIANA HAMMONDS dob 6/15/93> PRINCETON, WV AMY LIKENS dob 3/2/83> BLUEFIELD, WV SAMUEL MILLER dob 8/14/54> BLUEFIELD, WV

APRIL JOHNSON dob 12/6/80> BLUEFIELD, WV MATTHEW DUNN dob 12/10/99> FALLS MILLS, VA

JOSEPH D THOMPSON dob 9/12/88> N TAZEWELL, VA RALPH SPARKS dob 11/19/88> BLUEFIELD, VA STEPHANIE MARSHALL dob 5/28/89> CHILLHOWIE, VA RACHEL LEACH dob 5/4/79> JACKSONVILLE, FL BRANDON HICKMAN dob 1/5/86> BLUEFIELD, WV

TIMBER THOMAS dob 7/16/92> BLUEFIELD, WV

