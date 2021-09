The Bluefield University Department of Theatre has rescheduled it’s production of The 39 Steps.

The shows are now scheduled to coincide with Homecoming and Family Weekend, October 22nd through 24th.

The dinner shows will be in Harman Chapel, October 22nd and 23rd. Dinner will be served at 6:30pm and the show at 7:30pm.

The production of The 39 Steps was originally set for September 23th -25th.

