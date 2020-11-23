Bluefield to light 22-foot-tall tree during annual tree lighting

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield is hosting their annual tree lighting tonight.

At 6 P.M. tonight, November 23, the city will power on the 22-foot-tall Christmas Tree located at The TailYard Park on Princeton Avenue. The tree sits on a custom built drum, and is accompanied by two nine-foot-tall nutcrackers.

According to City Ambassador Marie Blackwell, the city has held tree lightings before, but this one they say is bigger than any other they’ve done.

“This is the first time ever for a tree like this. Our public works department has been very busy. They built the drum itself for the tree and they built the two nutcrackers. So they’ve been very busy doing this,” Blackwell said.

The entire community is invited out to watch the tree lighting. Social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged. Alternatively, spectators can stay in their vehicles in the parking lot to watch the lighting.