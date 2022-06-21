Bluefield State University offering new nursing scholarship worth up to $100,000

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Following a year of completion for Bluefield State University’s undergraduate nursing program, a new scholarship opportunity is now in store.

Six individuals looking to pursue a four-year degree in nursing can now apply for the Bluefield University First Annual Nursing Scholarship Competition.

The first selected individual will get up to $100,000 through the scholarship, essentially what is full four-year tuition. The five runner-ups will get $2,000 a year going towards their tuition.

As the program is still relatively new, the university’s goal is to spread awareness of the program, and it finds a scholarship opportunity like this a good way to do that.

“Going to college is always expensive so I would tell students, any scholarships that they can get to help them through their educational journey is extremely beneficial,” says Assistant Dean and program director for the undergraduate baccalaureate program, Dr. Yosely Cruz-Fernandez.

High school graduates aspiring to go into nursing are particularly encouraged to apply.

The scholarship requires a GPA of 3.0 or higher, a letter of recommendation, and a short essay about why you want to be a nurse.

Interested participants can apply for the scholarship on BSU’s website.

