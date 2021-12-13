Bluefield State hosts first wrestling meet at home, falls to #18 UNC Pembroke

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield State hosted their first ever home wrestling meet on Saturday, taking on #18 UNC Pembroke.

Jaden Berner led the Big Blue in 157 with a pinfall over UNCP’s Dante Williams in a total time of 2:57. This was Berner’s first match of the season and earned six points for the Big Blue.

Caleb Fritz also defeated Shane Chavis in (141) with a minor, 6-1.

DaShawn Cosby took (149) with a minor over Joey Perez, 7-3.

Justin Fritz gave the Big Blue their final three points with a minor over Garrett Hill in (174).

Big Blue falls 34-15 victory.

The Rams will travel to Indianapolis for the Midwest Classic next Saturday and Sunday.

