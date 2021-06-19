Bluefield State football holds first session of 2021 camp

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – As Bluefield State College gets ready to welcome a football team back to campus, the Big Blue coaching staff held its first of four planned sessions Friday as part of its 2021 summer camps.

Friday’s event was geared toward younger children and teaching them the fundamentals of football; there is a similar session planned for June 25th. The next Saturdays – June 19th and 26th – will be for older players emphasizing skills.

Head coach Tony Coaxum is excited not just for the chance to hold a camp this summer, but for the opportunity for his staff to interact in-person. He is optimistic that word of the camp will spread, leading to larger turnouts later this month and in future years.

