Bluefield State football celebrates Signing Day

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Wednesday was an historic day for Bluefield State College, as the football program celebrated its first Signing Day since the announcement that the team would return.

The players who sent in their letters of intent Wednesday represent more than 10 states around the country, and it is a mix of high school seniors and college transfers. Coaches say more letters will come throughout the week, with an event to celebrate the recruiting class planned for Thursday in Bluefield.

Head coach Tony Coaxum says one of the selling points this cycle to recruits was the fact that the program is coming back in 2021, and this gives players an opportunity to be part of the first step of something new.

Coaxum says the process of putting together practice schedules is nearly complete, as the team prepares to take the field this fall.