Bluefield Rams continue 2021 preseason

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield University head football coach Dewey Lusk, as the Rams are now less than three weeks away from their fall 2021 season opener.

While the team did not play last fall due to COVID-19, they did play nine games in the winter; Lusk says that was a refreshing change. With the amount of returning players from that schedule, it will add experience to a talented incoming class.

Bluefield University opens the season September 4 against Thomas More at Mitchell Stadium, aware of the challenge of playing in one of the deepest NAIA divisions in the country. They have 11 games scheduled in total, five at home

