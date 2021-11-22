Bluefield prepares for 25th annual Holiday of Lights

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – This week the City of Bluefield is bringing back a long-running tradition.

The annual Holiday of Lights invites the community out to the city park, where they can see more than 1,000,000 Christmas lights in action.

The Holiday of Lights typically sees a huge turnout from the community, and the city is hopeful to see similar enjoyment this year with this family friendly activity.

MARIE BLACKWELL, BLUEFIELD CITY AMBASSADOR

“It’s our 25hth anniversary so we’re pretty excited about it,” City Ambassador Marie Blackwell said. “We’ve made new displays, we’ve got a great fabricator at our public works department. We’ve got Dino Land that is brand new this year.”

The Holiday of Lights kicks off on Thanksgiving Day at 6pm. Admission is free, but the city encourages donations to help out with next year’s display.

