Bluefield PD looking for 50+ people with warrants

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield City Municipal Court has issued either bench warrants or failure to appear warrants for the arrest of more than 50 people.

If your name is listed, you can:

1) Report to the Bluefield City Police Department and turn yourself in. You will be processed through the jail, given a bond amount, and if you make bond, you will be released and given a future court date. 2) If it is a simple show cause warrant or traffic ticket warrant, come in, pay the fine and the warrant will be completely dismissed. If the above options are not agreeable or convenient for you, the Bluefield WV Police Department says they will find you, arrest you, and put you in jail until you see the Judge or bond out. If you want to confirm a name on the list, call (304) 327-6101, option 1, and speak with one of the dispatchers who will be able to confirm the warrant. These warrants for arrest are serious issues, the person in question could be wanted for prostitution, DUI, assault, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, destruction of property, obstructing an officer and many other offenses, not just traffic tickets.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, send the department a message on Facebook or call the department with information that they can go retrieve them or have another law enforcement agency pick them up.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The criminal complaint against these individuals is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

EARL BRADSHAW dob 7/26/74> BLUEFIELD, WV

JAMES HOOSIER dob 7/10/85> BLUEFIELD, VA

MICHAEL HUNDLEY dob 10/3/78> BLUEFIELD, WV

JESSE HURT dob 4/4/58> BLUEFIELD, WV

CHARLY LEE dob 11/4/80> BLUEFIELD, WV

ROBERT LOVELL dob 6/17/97> PRINCETON, WV

BEVERLY MITCHEM dob 8/4/74> BLUEFIELD, WV

NATASHA MONTGOMERY dob 12/14/85> BLUEFIELD, WV CHRISTOPHER WAGENHOFFER dob 6/9/02> LACONIA, NH WALTER VINEY dob 5/23/67> BLUEWELL, WV ERICA TILLER dob 1/10/98> N. TAZEWELL, VA

DENNIS TAYLOR dob 5/22/75> BLUEFIELD, WV

VALERIE SPARKS dob 12/16/80> RAVEN, VA

BRIAN SOUTHERN dob 3/21/91> LOGAN, WV BOBBIE JEAN WHITE dob 9/30/65> PRINCETON, WV BENJAMIN GUZMAN CRUZ dob 10/19/91> CHARLOTTE, NC SHELBY BALL dob 4/21/92> CEDAR BLUFF, VA

HARM WEACHTER dob 1/6/80> FAYETTVILLE, NC ALVIN EARL LINDSAY, JR. dob 3/21/94> KYLE, WV

ALFONSO MARTIN dob 8/11/68> BLUEFIELD, WV

CRYSTAL HENDRICKS dob 6/16/82> BLUEFIELD, WV

PAUL ABRAM GOLDSWORTHY dob 11/3/78> BLUEFIELD, WV MCKINLEY HEARNS dob 6/16/99> BLUEFIELD, WV

CARL T. THOMPSON dob 7/6/87> BLUEFIELD, WV JORDAN PONDER dob 6/25/97> BLUEFIELD, WV GENNY LOUISE STONE dob 1/25/88> BLUEFIELD, WV

CLIFTON HUCKLEBERRY dob 10/7/75> BLUEFIELD, WV

DAYSIA DICKASON dob 7/1/99> BLUEFIELD, WV LEIGHA WAGNER dob 8/4/95> BLUEFIELD, WV

ANDREW RUDOLPH dob 1/28/86> BLUEFIELD, WV DARNELL YOUNGER dob 4/6/88> BLUEFIELD, WV

CHUCKY LEE PERRY, JR. dob 5/22/94> BLUEFIELD, WV

AUTUMN MILLER dob 3/19/01> GREENSBORO, NC TAMARA COLE dob 7/23/77> BLUEFIELD, WV DANIEL C. DYE dob 2/22/94> N. TAZEWELL, VA JONAH PERRY dob 11/11/1994> N. TAZEWELL, VA RONALD DAVID RUMKY, JR. dob 3/19/99> MARION, NC ASHLEY ROSE dob 3/23/88> PRINCETON, WV JESSICA ROBERTS dob 11/5/80> PRINCETON, WV

GRATTON FOX dob 12/11/87> BLUEFIELD, VA XAVIER SCOTT dob 5/30/02> BLUEFIELD, WV ROGER DALE dob 6/1/72> N. TAZEWELL, VA MEAGAN ANN BROMFIELD dob 8/25/92> PRINCETON, WV LAURA DUNN dob 11/11/92> PRINCETON, WV JOHNATHON HAMILTON dob 6/6/95> PRINCETON, WV GARY BOWLING dob 2/6/58> PRINCETON, WV PATRICIA SWIGER dob 8/2/96> PRINCETON, WV LAURA BOWLES dob 2/1/58> PRINCETON, WV MICHAEL WIMMER dob 10/30/71> BLUEFIELD, WV CHAD LEE REYNOLDS dob 5/24/89> PRINCETON, WV TEEIA BURTON dob 4/5/83> BLUEFIELD, WV BRYAN THOMAS BROOKS dob 6/30/77> RAVEN, VA DONALD INCHES dob 10/3/69> ROCK, WV

HENRY BRANDON MOUNTS dob 3/26/74> CEDAR BLUFF, VA

MEGHAN FINK dob 1/8/94> MECHANICSVILLE, MD BRITTANY ELLIS dob 2/7/98> N. TAZEWELL, VA

