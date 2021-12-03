Bluefield PD looking for 25+ people with warrants

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield City Municipal Court has issued either bench warrants or failure to appear warrants for the arrest of more than 50 people.

If your name is listed, you can:

1) Report to the Bluefield City Police Department and turn yourself in. You will be processed through the jail, given a bond amount, and if you make bond, you will be released and given a future court date. 2) If it is a simple Show Cause warrant or Traffic Ticket warrant, come in, pay the fine and the warrant will be completely dismissed. If the above options are not agreeable or convenient for you, the Bluefield WV Police Department says they will find you, arrest you, and put you in jail until you see the Judge or bond out. If you want to confirm a name on the list, call (304) 327-6101, option 1, and speak with one of the dispatchers who will be able to confirm the warrant. These warrants for arrest are serious issues, the person in question could be wanted for prostitution, DUI, assault, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, destruction of property, obstructing an officer and many other offenses, not just traffic tickets.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, send the department a message on Facebook or call our department at (304) 327-6101, option 1 with information that they can go retrieve them or have another law enforcement agency pick them up.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The criminal complaint against these individuals is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge.

REBECCA ABSHIRE dob 11/17/80> PRINCETON, WV SHANE ABSHIRE dob 7/7/97. PRINCETON, WV

ELIZABETH ADAMS dob 1/4/80> BLUEFIELD, WV

JOSEPH ADDAIR dob 2/16/03> ROCKY GAP, VA RYAN ADDAIR dob 4/14/92> BLUEFIELD, VA

STEPHEN ADKINS dob 1/9/97> BECKLEY, WV

RASHAD AHAMD dob 10/13/80> NORTHFORK, WV BRIAN AKERS dob 5/23/90> BLUEFIELD, WV

BENJAMIN ALLEN dob 1/11/87> BLUEFIELD, WV CALVIN ALLEN dob 1/10/77> OAK HILL, WV EBONY ALLEN dob 9/27/98> BLUEFIELD, WV MICHAEL ALLEN DOB 11/25/75> BLUEFIELD, VA SHATIE ALLEN dob 7/25/84> PRINCETON, WV

JAMES ALLSION dob 9/4/74> BLUEFIELD, WV

COURTNEY AMAKER dob 12/13/80> BLUEFIELD, WV

ROBERT AMOS dob 7/5/68> ABINGDON, VA LAURA ANDERSON dob 3/7/73> CRUMPLER, WV

NICOLE ANDERSON dob 9/25/80> FALLS MILLS, VA RONNIE ANDERSON dob 11/1/86> ATHENS, WV ROBERT ANGLES dob 9/19/61> N. TAZEWELL, VA GREGORY ANGLIN dob 8/22/77> TRIANGLE, VA KELLY ARIAS dob 6/3/68> JOHNSON CITY, TN TIMOTHY ARMES dob 8/6/77> N. TAZEWELL, VA SHIRLEY ATKINS dob 3/12/57> BLUEFIELD, WV BRANDON ATWELL dob 3/18/94> PRINCETON, WV TIFFANY ASBORNE dob 6/20/86> BLUEFIELD, WV

Related